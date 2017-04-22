  • STV
  • MySTV

Cyclists across Scotland turn out to demand better deal

STV

Cyclists in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness took part in the event.

Cyclists: Hundreds of people took part in the event
Cyclists: Hundreds of people took part in the event Sharon Frew

Hundreds of cyclists took the streets in three cities to demand better conditions for cyclists.

Mass cycle rides were held in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness as the sixth annual Pedal on Parliament (POP) event was held.

Thousands flocked to the Meadows in Edinburgh before cycling down the Royal Mile to the Scottish Parliament.

Led by the Talking Tandems, who included a visually impaired rider, the grassroots protest attracted cyclists of all ages including parents with their children and marchers on foot.

In Aberdeen, 100 cyclists including many children rode out bringing a similar call for investment and safer roads to the council headquarters there.

Around 120 are estimated to have turned out for the event in Inverness.

Speaking outside the Scottish Parliament MSP Alison Johnson of the Scottish Greens said: "If we invest properly in cycling we can cut congestion and air pollution and tackle obesity and children can cycle to school.

"If you look at what happens in the Netherlands children have independence - and where people can cycle easily it benefits those on low incomes the most. This is not a niche activity, it benefits us all."

Glasgow: A second event will take place on Sunday
Glasgow: A second event will take place on Sunday Sharon Frew

Alex Cole-Hamilton, of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: "Edinburgh has two of the most polluted streets in the country in my constituency and protests like this send a message to politicians that this has to be at the top of the political agenda.

"This should be a cross party issue, for Scotland in 2017 is still the sick man of Europe and we have to change that."

Mike Young, of the Talking Tandems, said: "Tandems enable me to get out and experience Scotland despite being blind.

"We're here today to remind people that cycling takes many different forms but getting out on a tandem or an adaptive bike takes extra thought and things like chicanes can be a real barrier to non-standard bikes."

Louise McLeary added: "I'm also a blind cyclist and I cycle to keep fit - when I first started I could barely go a mile and now I can cycle 60 to 65 miles in a day and have even cycled in a velodrome. "

Another event is scheduled on Sunday in Glasgow where the Scottish Minister of Transport, Humza Yousaf, is expected to speak.

Organiser David Brennan urged cyclists to "do the double" and attend the first Pedal on Parliament in Glasgow on Sunday.

He said: "In its sixth year we've seen POP become a truly national movement, united behind safer streets for all.

"I want my children to grow up in a truly cycle-friendly Scotland and that's why we're taking our message right across the country."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.