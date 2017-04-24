News Stand: Attacks at Carstairs, Sturgeon's warning

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, April 24.

Front pages: The top stories making the news on April 24.

Here are the newspaper front pages for Monday, April 24.

The Daily Record leads with reports of a "crisis" at Carstairs State Hospital after three staff were assaulted in eight days.

The Scottish Sun has an exclusive interview with Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen, who was diagnosed with terminal motor neurone disease.

Both The Scotsman and The National have covered Nicola Sturgeon's warning to Scottish voters against voting for the Conservatives in June's general election.

While both The Herald and the Scottish Daily Mail feature stories relating to Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Courier leads on a Dundee pensioner terrified to leave her home after a series of dog attacks.

While The Press and Journal's Highlands and Islands edition is covering local fears over wind farms.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.