Improvements needed in children's hearings, says report

Improvements are needed to remove the isolation, confusion and fear felt by some young people in children's hearings, according to a report.

The Scottish Parliament's Education and Skills Committee found that many children involved did not understand the process or the large amount of paperwork associated with a hearing.

The system was designed to avoid the formality of normal courts and assumes a child who has committed an offence is just as much in need of protection as a child who has been offended against.

The committee is calling for a one-page "child-friendly" summary to be produced for hearings to provide information in an easily understood format.

Stricter limits on the number of people taking part in hearings has been recommended after reports there were increasing numbers of solicitors involved in hearings and a "more adversarial atmosphere" in some cases.

The committee also said it is important for more training so those who take part in hearings - such as social workers, teachers and solicitors - understand each other's role in the system.

Barnardo's Scotland, Children's Hearings Scotland and the Law Society of Scotland took part in the report as well as a number of young people with experience of hearings.

Committee convener James Dornan said: "Our committee met with young people who had been through the children's hearing system.

"Although we heard of many positive experiences, for many there was isolation, confusion and even fear about the process taking place.

"Provisions aimed at ensuring each young person can have an advocate are a positive step but the fact that this is not yet enacted could mean that some young people still don't have a voice.

"This needs resolved as soon as possible.

"We must work harder to ensure all those taking part in the process understand what is happening and understand that they have a voice and a right to be heard."

