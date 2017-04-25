News Stand: Craig Whyte trial, new independence poll

Take a look at the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, April 25.

The Daily Record leads with the news that the Rangers board "had no idea" where Craig Whyte had got the cash to fund his takeover of the club, as his High Court trial continues.

While The Scottish Sun reports that film star Tom Hardy chased and caught a thief who had stolen a moped.

The National and the Scottish Daily Mail both lead on stories about independence, albeit with very different takes.

Finally both The Courier and The Press and Journal lead on the food bank crisis, with soaring referrals reported in Dundee and a lack of supplies in Aberdeen.

