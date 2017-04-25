Demand on Scottish food banks surges to record high

Nearly 50 new branches have opened in Scotland over the last five years.

Food banks: Low income driving use (file pic). STV

Demand on Scottish food banks has hit a record high, with nearly 50 new branches opening their doors in the last five years.

The Trussell Trust handed out more than 145,000 three-day food parcels over the last 12 months, up 9% compared to the year before.

For the first time, low income was the biggest driver of food bank use, followed by delayed benefit payments.

The trust launched 48 of its 52 Scottish food banks in the last five years. Despite rising demand, however, the number opening each year has slowed.

Scotland network manager Ewan Gurr said: "It is clear that a cold Christmas, the rollout of Universal Credit and the ever-increasing pressure on the pockets of low income individuals and families is yielding bitter outcomes.

"A record 12-month inflation rate of 2.3% and benefit delays attributed to the roll-out of universal credit are leaving men, women and children up and down the country sitting at the dinner table with no food in front of them."

Foodbank use fell in Aberdeen, East Ayrshire, Edinburgh, North Ayrshire and North Lanarkshire over the last 12 months.

It rose in every other council area, however, including South Lanarkshire, where food banks were around 43% busier. East Lothian had the next largest increase at 37%.

One foodbank user in Aberdeen said: "You don't ever think you're not going to be able to feed your children and you don't want to tell people that you're scared you can't feed your children. Your pride takes a massive dent.

"Foodbanks are a massive relief."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.