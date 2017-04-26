News Stand: Madeleine inquiry, Holyrood football report

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Wednesday, April 26.

April 26: Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country.

Both the Scottish Daily Express and the Daily Record have covered the Madeleine McCann case, which is developing with "significant" lines of inquiry, say police.

The Express also reports on a case where two murderers were out on bail when they killed their victims, while the Record covers a "bombshell" Holyrood report on child sex in football.

Meanwhile, The National runs with Tuesday's debate in the Scottish Parliament and the UK Government's controversial "rape clause".

The Times highlights new figures showing government borrowing has fallen to its lowest level in ten years.

And The Scotsman reports on plans to provide all Police Scotland officers with body cameras.

More locally an animal theme has developed, with the Fife edition of The Courier covering a story about a community centre closed on account of rogue mouse, while The Press and Journal leads on two people who have been charged over shooting a dog which killed two sheep.

Finally The Scottish Sun joins in, with a feature on a mixed gender dog, Molly, who underwent gender reassignment surgery.

