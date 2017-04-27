  • STV
Social media sites 'failing to protect young people'

STV

Parents urged to find out about the lesser known apps their children are using.

Social media: Majority of children were aware of online risks.
Social media: Majority of children were aware of online risks.

Social media sites are failing to protect young people from inappropriate and dangerous content, children have told a charity.

A survey for the NSPCC revealed more than 80% of children said sites needed to take a stronger stance against pornography, bullying and hateful postings.

The findings were revealed in the latest Net Aware guide, a parents' guide to 39 of the most popular social media sites, apps, and games used by young people.

It follows recent figures from Childline for Scotland which showed that in 2015-16 the helpline carried out 873 counselling sessions because of bullying, including online bullying.

In the same year, 151 counselling sessions were held about online sexual abuse, including young people being coerced to perform sex acts on webcam or viewing sexually explicit content.

ASKfm, Omegle, IMVU, and Facebook were highlighted as some of the most risky sites, prompting the NSPCC to urge parents to look beyond the "big names" and find out about the lesser known apps their children are using.

A 15-year-old girl who reviewed IMVU said: "There are some people on the site who are very unstable and vulnerable who are taken advantage of."

Pokemon Go, Periscope, IMVU, and Live.ly were amongst the new apps to be featured on Net Aware, along with the more well-known sites including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Matt Forde, head of NSPCC Scotland, said: "Social media is a great way for young people to stay in touch with their friends but our research clearly shows that children do not feel that they are shielded from upsetting, dangerous, and adult content.

"It's vital parents know about their child's online world and regularly talk with their children about how to get help if they need it."

Researchers consulted 1696 children and young people and 674 parents and guardians for this year's version of the guide, which is published by the NSPCC and O2.

The survey did reveal that a majority of young people were aware of the risks associated with social media, with 87% saying they knew how to keep themselves safe online.

Earlier this month, childcare and early years minister Mark McDonald launched an action plan to protect children from online abuse.

Its priorities include equipping children and young people to stay safe online, supporting professionals, parents and carers and continuing to work with digital and social media providers to ensure children are not exposed to harm.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.