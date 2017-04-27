News Stand: Salmond on election, Sir David Murray in court

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, April 27.

#Scotpapers: What the papers are saying across Scotland this Thursday.

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, April 27.

Both The Scotsman and the Scottish Daily Express lead on former first minister Alex Salmond's remarks that the June general election will affect the case for a fresh independence vote.

While The Herald reports an exclusive story about a woman whose coach had sex with her when she was a teenage athlete.

The Daily Record and The Scottish Sun cover the appearance of former Rangers owner Sir David Murray in court for the trial of his successor Craig Whyte.

And the Scottish Daily Mail features on its front page an investigation into possible rule-breaking by the DVLA.

The Times leads with pharmaceutical giants threatening to leave the UK over a lack of NHS funding.

While The National reports on Theresa May's comments at the last PMQs before the general election on pensions.

Finally, The Press and Journal's Highlands and Islands edition leads on plans for the area's air traffic control to be outsourced to more than 100 miles away.

