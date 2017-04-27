  • STV
Scots population hits record high after migration boost

The number of people in the country now stands at 5,404,700, up 31,000 in a year.

Population: Number of people in Scotland at all-time high. © STV

The population of Scotland has risen to a record high of 5,404,700, according to new figures.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reveals the number of people in the country rose by 31,700 (0.6%) between June 2015 and June 2016, an increase largely driven by migration.

The new population total is up 6% from the figure of 5,092,190 recorded in 1996.

More migration came from the rest of the UK than from overseas, with 46,300 people moving from England, Wales and Northern Ireland compared to 40,400 arriving from abroad.

There were 800 more deaths than births but this was offset by changes including increases in the prison population and armed forces serving in the country.

This increase compares with a rise of 24,500 (0.5%) in the previous year between June 2014 and June 2015.

Other findings include:

  • Scotland's population as a whole continues to age, with the 75 and over age group having increased by 31% since 1996.
  • 18% of the population are 65 and over while people under 16 make up 17% of the population.
  • 51% of the population are women while 49% are men.
  • Edinburgh and Glasgow had the highest annual population growth, of 1.68% and 1.44% respectively.
  • The population declined in seven council areas - Aberdeen, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire and Western Isles.


The new estimates come after a Scottish Government analysis last year indicated European immigrants to Scotland are more likely to be working than those born in the country.

Looking at 2011 census figures, it found 50% of European immigrants who have lived in Scotland for less than ten years are in full-time employment while a further 16% are in part-time jobs.

It compares with 36% of those born in Scotland working full-time and an additional 14% in part-time employment.

Scotland has historically lagged behind the UK in terms of population growth and has even gone through periods of decline, partly due to high levels of Scots moving abroad.

The Scottish Government believes growing the population is essential to economic prosperity and combating an ageing population.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.