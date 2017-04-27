MSPs on alert as 'white powder' sent to politicians

MP's office, council building and political party HQ targeted in recent days.

Packages: Forfar Council was among those targeted. STV

MSPs have been placed on alert after a series of suspicious packages containing "white powder" have been sent to politicians.

Police Scotland and the head of security at the Scottish Parliament issued safety guidance to MSPs on Thursday after the incidents earlier this week.

A package was sent to SNP MP John Nicolson's constituency office in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on Tuesday, which sparked a response from emergency services.

On Wednesday, a similar delivery was made to the Municipal Buildings of the SNP-run Angus Council in Forfar, Angus.

A third package was also sent to the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh's Jackson's Entry on Tuesday. Enquiries into the deliveries are ongoing, the police said.

In a note to MSPs, head of parliament security Becky Thomson said all of the packages were "were associated with the forthcoming UK general election".

She also confirmed a note from Police Scotland on what to do if they receive a suspicious package has been sent to all elected representatives in the country.

She added: "The security office would like to remind all members and their staff of the main actions to take if suspicious mail is received at a local office: rest the package on a flat surface, make no further attempt to open the package, or touch or move it, call 999 immediately and evacuate the area.

"We aim to deliver a training session with Police Scotland colleagues on mail handling, suspicious packages and 'white powder' as soon as possible. We will provide you with further information on this shortly."

The police information attached to the email to elected officials includes what indicators to look out for in suspicious deliveries.

