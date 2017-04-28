News Stand: Terror alerts as SNP and Whitehall targeted

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, April 28.

The National, The Scottish Sun and The Daily Record lead with the news that SNP MP John Nicolson was targeted by a suspicious package containing 'white powder' along with the party's Edinburgh HQ and a council building in Angus.

The packages were "associated with the forthcoming UK general election", with The Sun reporting that one of the parcels arrived with a message claiming the powder inside to be anthrax.

The Scotsman also covers on the suspicious packages, along with a report warning of a "national shortage" of teachers in Scottish schools.

The Herald leads with a political exclusive that Labour in Scotland are to focus on just three key constituencies for the upcoming general election.

While The Times, the Scottish Daily Express and the Scottish Daily Mail all report on another terror alert, this time south of the border, as police arrested a suspect at Whitehall with a backpack full of knives.

The Moray edition of The Press and Journal leads on a child rapist who has been jailed for eight years.

And the Perth and Perthshire edition of The Courier cover Perth's multi-million pound bid for City of Culture status.

