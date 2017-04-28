The equivalent of 113 million bottles of single malt were shipped overseas in 2016.

Whisky: Overall exports rose to £4bn (file pic). © SWA

Single malt whisky exports hit £1bn for the first time last year, it has been announced.

The equivalent of 113m bottles of malt were shipped overseas, up 12% on the year before.

Overall exports of Scotch rose about 4% to £4bn as demand grew in the US and China.

Scotch Whisky Association acting chief executive Julie Hesketh-Laird welcomed the news.

"With exports returning to growth and rising to more than £4bn, we're feeling optimistic about the future," she said.

"This confidence is reflected in the number of new distilleries - 14 have opened in the last few years and we know of about another 40 in at various stages of planning.

"However, we have to be alert to the challenges, as well as the opportunities, of Brexit and political changes in the UK and across the globe."

Scotland's national drink is a major contributor to the economy and makes up 73% of all food and drink exports.

