Scotland's first inspector of funeral directors named

Natalie McKail has been appointed to carry out a review of the industry.

Review: Natalie McKail will take up the role. File pic/ Scottish Government

Scotland's first inspector of funeral directors has been appointed by the Scottish Government.

The role was created after a national investigation prompted by the baby ashes scandal, which involved crematoriums around Scotland.

Natalie McKail, who previously worked as a senior manager at Edinburgh City Council, will carry out a review of the funeral industry. She will consider whether a licensing regime is necessary.

Ministers said the creation of the post would strengthen public confidence.

The role was recommended by the National Cremation Investigation, led by former lord advocate Dame Elish Angiolini, as well as Lord Bonomy's Infant Cremation Commission.

Dame Elish's inquiry was launched following the revelation that staff at Mortonhall Crematorium in Edinburgh had secretly been burying the ashes of babies for decades.

This led to further concerns about crematoriums around Scotland, with babies being cremated alongside unrelated adults in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Government's health minister Aileen Campbell said: "I'm pleased that Natalie McKail has agreed to take up the post for an initial period of two years and I look forward to receiving her recommendations on how best to regulate the profession, and whether that should include licencing.

"Natalie brings a wealth of experience to the role, which places her perfectly to meet the challenges it will bring."

Accepting the appointment, Ms McKail said she was "delighted" to take up the role.

She said: "It is my intention to listen carefully to the widest range of views and to assess the current provision of funerals in Scotland over the next 18 months, before providing recommendations to the minister on a regulatory framework for the future."

The National Association of Funeral Directors and the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors issued a joint statement welcoming her appointment to the role.

The trade bodies said: "We believe appointing an inspector of funeral directors is in the public interest and believe Natalie's appointment will help keep standards high in the profession, as well as strengthen public confidence, and we look forward to forming a close working relationship and bringing her up to speed with all the issues affecting the funeral profession."

