Majority support legislation change for wildlife crime

New powers would give the Scottish SPCA power to investigate serious animal crimes.

Crime: The charity believes a change would reduce the number of crimes

Almost nine in 10 people in Scotland agree that the Scottish SPCA should be fully authorised to investigate wildlife crime, according to new research.

A study showed that 87% of people think the animal welfare charity should have that power, while almost eight in 10 (78%) are concerned about wildlife crime in Scotland.

The charity said a change in legislation could result in an "overall decrease in wildlife crime" as the quality and amount of investigations undertaken would increase.

The Scottish SPCA is awaiting a final ministerial decision following the consultation regarding extending their powers to further enable them to support the Scottish Government's commitment to tackling wildlife crime.

This week the charity has written to MSPs before a ministerial decision is made explaining why they feel providing the Scottish SPCA with additional powers, to bring investigations involving wild animals into line with crimes involving other animals, could result in an overall decrease in wildlife crime in Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: "The Scottish SPCA is a specialist reporting agency and has reported cases directly to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) for over 100 years.

"Investigations are conducted into reported crime and concerns regarding animal welfare.

"Although our inspectors conduct investigations by virtue of the statutory powers conveyed within the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 we are not restricted to solely reporting offences under this legislation.

"The Scottish SPCA routinely reports cases to the COPFS which include a wide range of offences relating to animals using a large variety of legislation including, but not limited to, the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

"We are confident that a change in legislation could result in an overall decrease in wildlife crime caused by an increase in the quality and amount of investigations undertaken, which could not only deter potential offenders but may also help achieve a higher rate of conviction."

The Scottish SPCA works in partnership with many statutory organisations, investigating cases cases such as serious or organised crime including dog fighting and the puppy trade.

Mr Flynn said: "We have a proven track record and are leading the way in these very difficult fields, working jointly with Police Scotland, HMRC and local authorities.

"We want to continue working collaboratively with Police Scotland as due to a number of competing demands wildlife crime cannot always be a high priority.

"Furthermore, research shows more people would call the Scottish SPCA to report wildlife crime than the police, 45% versus 41%.

"We strongly believe a change in legislation to allow our inspectors to fully investigate wildlife crime would be a positive step forward for animal welfare in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.