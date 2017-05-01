Scot 'dies while taking selfie on German motorway'

The 22-year-old man was struck by a car on the autobahn in Lauenburg near Hamburg.

Police: German officers are investigating the fatal crash (file pic).

A Scottish tourist has died after being hit by a car while reportedly taking a selfie in the middle of a German motorway.

The 22-year-old was struck by an Audi A6 on the autobahn while taking photos with his friends in Gudow in Lauenburg, around 30 miles outside Hamburg.

Police said they had spoken to "several witnesses" who reported seeing the man and his two companions in the central reservation of the motorway, "apparently making cell phone pictures of themselves".

The Audi driver, a 73-year-old man from Lauenburg, "did not appear to be able to evade" hitting one of them on the A24 lane heading for Berlin around 11.40am on Sunday, police said.

In a statement to the media, police stated all three of the tourists were drunk at the time of the incident.

The Luebeck state prosecutor has ordered a post-mortem examination to take place as they look to determine the identity of the pedestrian killed in the incident.

Officers said the trio had stayed in Hamburg the previous day before staying overnight in Gudow.

