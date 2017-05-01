Man arrested after 'Scot falls to her death in Benidorm'
The 27-year-old woman died in the popular tourist resort in south east Spain.
A man has been arrested after a Scottish tourist fell to her death from an apartment block in Benidorm during a hen party.
The woman died on Saturday in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain.
She is reportedly from Scotland and is believed to have been part of a group of more than 30 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.
A UK national has been arrested by police in Benidorm in connection with the incident.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29."
He added: "We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man."
