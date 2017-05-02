Heads down as exam period begins for 127,000 students

More than half a million exams will be taken at 470 schools and colleges this summer.

Exam: Thousands to sit tests in Scotland (file pic). PA

The exam period is getting under way for thousands of pupils across Scotland.

More than half a million exams will be taken by over 127,000 candidates at 470 schools and colleges.

Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) chief executive Dr Janet Brown wished them good luck.

"At all levels, our qualifications provide candidates with the opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and understanding they've acquired and prepare them for further study, employment or training," she said.

"Our qualifications are robust, relevant, and designed to equip young people with a wide range of skills."

The exam period runs through to Friday, June 2.

Each year SQA's in-house team of assessment experts is supported by 15,000 people who help set, invigilate, and mark more than a million exam scripts.

The exam body was urged to step up its quality control procedures last year after a report found a number of "typographical and coding errors" in a computing paper.

Last summer's National 5 computing science exam was criticised by some teachers, who warned there had been a number of problems with questions.

The SQA said there had been "a small number of typographical errors" in the paper and an inquiry concluded no candidates were affected by the errors.

