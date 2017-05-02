News Stand: Surfer survivor, Darling on campaign trail

Get up to speed on the front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, May 2.

The Scottish Sun leads on the "miracle rescue" of 22-year-old Matthew Bryce, who went missing after going surfing on the Argyll coast on Sunday morning.

While the Scottish Daily Express reports on a Scots tourist who died after being hit by a car while reportedly taking a selfie on a motorway in Germany.

Both The Herald and The Scotsman lead on former chancellor Alistair Darling dismissing Labour's chances of winning the general election under Jeremy Corbyn while out campaigning in Edinburgh.

While The National splashes on reports of a tense dinner between Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in which they apparently clashed over the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

The Courier reports on a farmer who has received death threats after killing a dog.

While the Highlands and Islands edition of The Press and Journal leads on plans for sleeper trains between the central belt and Caithness in the northernmost part of Scotland.

And finally The Daily Record leads on the death of a newlywed woman who fell to her death from a balcony in Benidorm.

