News Stand: Family of surfer's joy, rogue IVF clinics

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, May 3.

Front pages: Rescued surfer dominates papers on May 3.

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Wednesday, May 3.

The Scottish Sun and The Daily Record splash on the rescue of 22-year-old surfer Matthew Bryce, who spent 32 hours in the water, with The Scottish Sun featuring an interview with the young man's father.

The Scottish Daily Mail also cover the surfer story, carrying an interview with Mr Bryce's mother, which shares the front page with an update on the paper's investigation into "rogue fertility clinics" which it claims are asking women to donate their eggs for cash and free treatment.

The Scottish Daily Express leads on comments made by Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson calling First Minister Nicola Sturgeon a "Nat out of Hell".

While The National carries an exclusive column by former first minister Alex Salmond about the leaked account of Theresa May's Brexit dinner talks with EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

The Scotsman reports that thousands of Scots are dying from heart attacks and strokes after being "scared off statins" by warnings of "non-existent side-effects".

And The Herald leads on trade union anger over teachers being blocked from viewing exam papers until the day before the exam takes place.

Finally, The Press and Journal claims that north-east firms are facing "further business rates misery" due to delays on promised government help.

