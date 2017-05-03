Man found seriously hurt in flat in Glasgow's south side
Emergency services attended the incident on Victoria Road on Wednesday morning.
A man has been found seriously injured in his home in the south side of Glasgow.
Police and ambulance crews were called to Victoria Road in Govanhill at 9.10am on Wednesday.
Emergency services have attended the scene near the junction with Calder Street as they launch an investigation into the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a man injured within a property on Victoria Road in Glasgow.
"Emergency services are at the scene. Inquiries are ongoing. It's still at an early stage."
