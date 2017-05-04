News Stand: May blasts EU and council elections start

Here are the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, May 4.

#Scotpapers: Get up to speed on Thursday's front pages.

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from around Scotland on Thursday, May 4.

The Scottish Daily Mail, Scottish Daily Express, The Herald, The Scotsman and The Times all lead on Theresa May's "blistering" speech accusing the EU of trying to undermine June's general election.

While The National is urging its readers to vote as polls open for Scotland's local government elections.

The Scottish Sun reports on the search for a second Rangers fan in connection with race-hate abuse directed at Celtic star Scott Sinclair.

And the Daily Record leads on a story about another Rangers supporter involved in a pitch invasion, revealing he was convicted for exposing himself to a 11-year-old girl in 2010.

Finally, The Press and Journal in Inverness report on a pensioner who has denied the "brutal" killing of a woman in March last year.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.