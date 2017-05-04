Duke of Edinburgh stands down from public life, aged 95

Prince Philip has been in the public eye since marrying the Queen in 1947.

Prince Philip: During engagement at Lord's on Wednesday. PA

The Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from public life, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 95-year-old has been at the Queen's side on royal duties since their engagement and marriage in 1947.

Prince Philip will continue to be associated with more than 780 organisations after his retirement but he will not attend public engagements.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.

"In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

"Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

The announcement came the day after the Prince made a public appearance at Lord's cricket ground in London where he opened the sporting venue's new Warner Stand.

