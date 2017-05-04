Police officers face criminal neglect claims over arrest

A man was allegedly wrongly arrested by Police Scotland officers in April 2015.

Arrest: Inquiry into 2015 incident (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Police Scotland officers are being investigated over claims they criminally neglected their duty.

The Crown has ordered an inquiry into the allegations, which emerged after a complaint about the arrest in April 2015.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) will examine the actions of a number of officers involved in the incident.

It will attempt to determine whether or not they criminally neglected their duty during the incident in April 2015.

A spokesman said: "The potential criminality was identified while conducting a complaint handling review into how Police Scotland dealt with complaints relating to the alleged wrongful arrest of a man in April 2015.

"The matter was drawn to the attention of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), who have now referred it to the PIRC for investigation.

"A report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course."

