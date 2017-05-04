  • STV
Sex offenders online notification scheme goes live

Peter Cassidy

The application aims to improve awareness and accessibility of disclosure process.

A new online notification scheme making it easier for parents and carers to be aware of sex offenders in their area has been launched.

Police say a new online application under the existing Sex Offender Community Disclosure Scheme will improve awareness and accessibility of the disclosure process.

Parents and carers will now be able to make an initial application online rather than in person and Police Scotland will then assess whether or not it is appropriate to proceed to a full application for disclosure.

The online form is available on the Police Scotland website and allows any member of the public to submit an application directly if they have a concern about a person's access or contact with a child

The Sex Offender Community Disclosure Scheme, or Keeping Children Safe, enables the public to formally request information on persons involved in their family life, particularly if they suspect they may have previously sexually offended against a child.

It was introduced primarily to empower parents and carers to to take action if they fear someone who is in contact with their child may be a sex offender.

Communities can also raise an application if concerned about an individual's contact with children.

'We all have a role to play in ensuring children and young people grow up free from the risk and threat of harm.'
Detective superintendent Elaine Galbraith

While the scheme is not new, Police Scotland want to encourage access through the online application as another means of raising awareness of child sexual abuse and promote access to partner organisations who are able to offer help and advice on keeping children safe.

All applications will receive a considered and proportionate response coupled with information of partner organisations who can provide help and advice on child sexual abuse.

The online application does not affect previous methods of applying through 101 or attending a police station for more information.

If members of the public have specific concerns for a child's safety they should contact police or social services and if they suspect a child is in immediate danger they should call 999.

Detective superintendent Elaine Galbraith from Police Scotland said keeping children safe is everyone's responsibility.

She said: "We all have a role to play in ensuring children and young people grow up free from the risk and threat of harm.

"Where children are at risk of harm, Police Scotland and other statutory agencies will take measures to protect those children. The aim will always be to ensure children are protected.

"Our first priority always will be to ensure that if a child is at risk of harm, action will be taken immediately to ensure that child's safety."

