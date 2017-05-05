Ten wealthiest Scots unveiled in latest rich list

The country's richest have seen their fortunes increase by 9% in the past year.

Ian Wood: Oil mogul is worth £1.6bn. RGU

The ten richest individuals or families in Scotland have seen their collective fortunes increase by 9% in the past year, taking their combined wealth to £14.71bn, according to a new study.

The 2017 Sunday Times Rich List reveals the latest picture of the wealth of billionaires living in Scotland, or with substantial business interests north of the border.

Compilers said the list, which highlights growing fortunes for the country's richest in fields such as distilling, retail and pharmaceuticals, "shatters the myth" that the Scottish economy runs on oil alone.

The Grant-Gordon whisky family is the richest in Scotland with a fortune of £2.37bn, up £210m since last year.

The Banffshire whisky distiller posted record profits in 2015 amid booming overseas demand for premium spirits and surging sales of the flagship Glenfiddich single malt and Hendrick's gin, the rich list said.

Second on the Scottish list is former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed and family, who own an estate in Scotland and whose fortune has held steady at £1.7bn.

Mahdi al-Tajir, who owns Highland Spring, saw his wealth fall by £65m in the past year, but he sits in third place on the list with an overall fortune of £1.67bn.

Fourth on the Scottish list is Trond Mohn, the founder of a Norwegian pump firm, and his sister Marit Mohn Westlake, who are worth £1.62bn.

Others in the Scottish top ten include oil industry leader Sir Ian Wood and family with wealth of £1.6bn, and the Thomson family, owners of publisher DC Thomson, who are worth £1.285bn.

With the largest increase in wealth this year, John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have now entered the realm of the billionaires as a result of their Bangalore-based biopharmaceutical firm Biocon.

They boast £1.15bn to their names, earning a wealth increase of £530m in the last 12 months alone, largely off the back of the surging value of Biocon, and rank joint seventh position in Scotland alongside retail chief Philip Day.

The Clark family, of the Arnold Clark car dealership, and Jim McColl, of Clyde Blowers, take ninth and tenth spot, with fortunes of £1.1bn and £1.07bn respectively.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List 2017, said: "Our Scottish list of ten billionaires shatters the myth this country's economy runs on oil alone.

"Scotland is a place where ten-figure fortunes can be built from whisky, car dealing or even bottled water."

