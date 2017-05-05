News Stand: Scots skydiver dies, 'emotional' Theresa May

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, May 5.

#Scotpapers: Prince Philip retires and voters await council results.

'Skydive horror'

The Daily Record reports on a 69-year-old Scot who has died in Thailand while skydiving.

'Show some respect'

The National reports on European Council president Donald Tusk telling the Prime Minister to "show some respect" after her attack on Brussels leaders this week, with The Scotsman leading on his remark that she not get "emotional" during the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

'He's had his Phil'

The Scottish Daily Express, Scottish Daily Mail and The Scottish Sun all cover the Duke of Edinburgh's decision to stand down from public life.

'Labour needs SNP council coalitions'

While The Herald reports on an elections expert warning Scottish Labour to seek council alliances with the SNP rather than the Conservatives if they want to survive.

'SNP politician office bomb scare'

The Courier reports on another suspicious package sent to an SNP politician, this time MP candidate Douglas Chapman.

'Ed Sheeran hope for terminally ill teenager'

And The Press and Journal in Moray cover the story of a terminally ill teenager who was sold fake tickets to see star Ed Sheeran.