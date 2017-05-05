Scottish pensioner dies while skydiving in Thailand

Local police reported Mr McConnell landed in a reservoir after his jump.

A Scottish pensioner has died while skydiving Thailand.

Jim McConnell died on Thursday in the resort town of Pattaya on the country's east coast.

Local police reported Mr McConnell, who was in his 60s, had landed in a reservoir after jumping from a plane.

Thai news website Khaoso quoted colonel Chonnapat Nawalak of Nong Kham police saying: "We're still checking the cause of his death.

"He jumped from the plane and landed in the water, so we have to check whether he died from the jumping or from drowning."

On Friday, family members posted tributes on social media to Mr McConnell, who is believed to have been an experienced skydiver.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.