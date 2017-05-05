Scottish pensioner dies while skydiving in Thailand
Local police reported Mr McConnell landed in a reservoir after his jump.
A Scottish pensioner has died while skydiving Thailand.
Jim McConnell died on Thursday in the resort town of Pattaya on the country's east coast.
Local police reported Mr McConnell, who was in his 60s, had landed in a reservoir after jumping from a plane.
Thai news website Khaoso quoted colonel Chonnapat Nawalak of Nong Kham police saying: "We're still checking the cause of his death.
"He jumped from the plane and landed in the water, so we have to check whether he died from the jumping or from drowning."
On Friday, family members posted tributes on social media to Mr McConnell, who is believed to have been an experienced skydiver.
