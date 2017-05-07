Robots a threat to 'half of Scottish jobs' in next decade

About 46% of jobs in Scotland - around 1.2 million - are reportedly at 'high risk'.

Robots: Machines already heavily involved in motor industry (file pic). PA

Nearly half of Scottish jobs could be done by machines in just over a decade, it has been warned.

New research has found that 46% of jobs - about 1.2 million - are at "high risk" of automation in the period up to 2030.

According to the research, by then adults are more likely to work longer hours and many will have multiple jobs.

Think tank IPPR Scotland said changes are needed so that people can get more training and better career support when they are midway through their working life.

It put forward a series of recommendations in its Scotland's Skills 2030 report.

Director Russell Gunson said: "There are more than 2.5 million people already in the workforce today that will still be working by 2030. There are also 1.2 million jobs in Scotland at risk of automation over the same time.

"Scotland urgently needs to design a skills system better able to work with people already into their careers to help them to retrain, re-skill and respond to world of work of 2030."

He added: "Scotland has a really strong record on skills in many ways, and in this report we find that Scotland is the highest skilled nation in the UK.

"However, our system has a clear gap in that we don't have enough provision for people who have already started their careers, and employers are not investing to fill this gap."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.