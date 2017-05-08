News Stand: Man killed in jet ski accident, Macron wins

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Monday May 8.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Monday May 8.

The Daily Record speaks to veterans forced to rely on foodbanks.

While The Scottish Sun reports on a demonstration held at Polmont.

Monday's Scottish Daily Mail reveals plans for "life means life" sentences in prisons.

Both The National and The Herald focus on Nicola Sturgeon blasting Theresa May.

And as pictured above The Times also leads with Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential election.

Elsewhere The Press and Journal reports on a body find in an Aberdeen flat.

The Courier looks into the case of a dam opened without warning.

And finally The Scotsman features tributes to the man killed in a jet ski accident in Loch Lomond.

