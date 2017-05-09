News Stand: Speedboat victim, Brit tried to kill Trump

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country for Tuesday May 9.

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland for Tuesday May 9.

The Daily Record reports on one of the men who died in a speedboat incident.

While The Scottish Sun speaks to the man who tried to grab a gun at a Trump rally.

Theresa May's election policies make the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail and the Scottish Daily Express.

With Conservative gains on the front of The Times and The Scotsman.

Elsewhere The National reports on the SNP and Greens "progressive alliance".

And sister-paper The Herald reports on teacher dropout figures.

The Courier splits its Perth edition between Nicola Sturgeon pulling pints and drones dropping drugs into prison.

Finally The Press and Journal reveal hygiene failures at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

