Two men shot in armed playpark battle over 'family feud'

Police are treating the shootings in Castlemilk, Glasgow, as attempted murder.

Ballantay Terrace: Scene of Saturday night's violence. STV

Two men were shot during an armed battle involving at least a dozen people at a playpark.

Police are treating the shootings in Glasgow's Castlemilk area as attempted murder and have launched a major investigation.

Between 12 and 15 men from two separate groups were involved in the incident on Ballantay Terrace at 8pm on Saturday.

A variety of weapons were used, including at least one firearm, and police believe the confrontation may have been the result of a local family feud.

A 23-year-old man who suffered serious injuries is in a critical condition at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Another man, aged 25, is in a stable condition and four others have been treated for less serious wounds.

'This appears very much to be a localised incident and we're working on the hypothesis that this could be a family feud that has erupted into violence.' Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "There were upwards of a dozen people involved and two individuals have received injuries which appear to be consistent with firearms discharge.

"One of those individuals is fighting for his life and the other has significant injuries. The others have injuries consistent with being assaulted with numerous weapons.

"It happened at and around a play area. This appears very much to be a localised incident and we're working on the hypothesis that this could be a family feud that has erupted into violence."

Police say ii too early to say whether the incident was gang-related, but it is not thought to be linked to recent violent incidents in Glasgow.

He added: "I understand that local people in the area are very concerned about this level of violence taking place in broad day light on their streets.

"I'd like to reassure them that we are doing everything that we can to track down everyone involved in this incident - many people would have seen what happened and we ask that they come forward and support us in our investigation.

"We will have extra patrols in the area for the foreseeable future and we would encourage the public to come forward and speak to these officers with any information they have or indeed any concerns they have."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.