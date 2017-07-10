Cancer diagnoses 'more common than marriage in Scotland'

Macmillan Cancer Support hopes to remove concerns around the disease.

Cancer: Charity hopes to remove fears around diagnoses.

A cancer diagnosis is a more common life-changing event in Scotland than marriage or having a first-born child, new research has claimed.

Figures from Macmillan Cancer Support showed there were 31,467 cancers diagnosed in 2015 - excluding non-melanoma skin cancer - compared with 29,691 marriages and 23,695 women giving birth for the first time.

The charity said it remains the disease or condition people in Scotland most fear, ahead of other conditions such as Alzheimer's.

The research is part of a new campaign, titled Life with Cancer, which aims to remove some of the concerns around diagnosis and highlight the support available.

Trisha Hatt, Macmillan's partnership manager in Scotland, said: "This research highlights that for many people, cancer will be a fact of life.

"Survival rates from the illness are increasing, and even those with incurable cancer often live for many years.

"This report is about highlighting what life with cancer really looks like for a lot of people - looking after their children, seeing friends and even going to work.

"Most people say they want to keep life as normal as possible after treatment. That's why it's vital they get the support they need to deal with the emotional, practical and financial problems cancer can cause."