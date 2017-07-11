News Stand: Kids could nail gun killer, New blow for May

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, July 11.

News Stand: Front page headlines from across Scotland.

We start today's roundup with The Scottish Sun and Beckingham Palace as Sarah Ferguson hosts party for David Beckham's daughter Harper.

Today's Daily Record say Scared kids could nail playpark gun killer after Castlemilk shooting.

The Herald say New blow for May as rivals snub request for support.

And Scotland leads the world as it tackles 'period poverty' according to today's The Scotsman.

The National say The Tories are Still the Nasty party after racism controversy.

And finally The Press and Journal say Care service threat over NHS 'bullying'.

