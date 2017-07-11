Police called to 'incident' near scene of fatal shooting

Officers were called to an address in Castlemilk, Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Jamie Lee: Died after street brawl.

Police have been called to an incident on a street just yards from where a man was shot and killed at the weekend.

Officers were called to Scarrel Gardens in Castlemilk, Glasgow at 7pm on Tuesday.

The street has been partially cordoned off and officers remained at the scene late on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said no further details would be given as the incident was ongoing.

It is understood the investigation is linked to the shooting of 22-year-old Jamie Lee on Saturday.

Mr Lee died in hospital following a brawl near a playpark in Ballantay Terrace on Saturday at 8pm.

Another man, 25, remains in a serious condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital while four others were also injured.

It is believed up to 15 people could have been involved the brawl, which is thought to have been a family feud.