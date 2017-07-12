News Stand: Lizard killers go free, Konta in the semis

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Wednesday, July 12.

News Stand: Front page news from across Scotland.

Today's The Scottish Sun say Gecko Blasters as Lizard Killers Go Free and Kont stop me now as Brit Johanna reaches semi final.

A senior Scottish Tory urges the party to Scrap 'calamitous' Brexit in The Herald. And History Smashed at Wimbledon.

The Scotsman say Scots tainted blood scandal victims are promised justice.

The National have Trump Jr on Russia Info: 'I love it'.

The Dundee Courier have Council admission on city's bins chaos.

And finally the Press and Journal have a story of a Scottish grandmother being deported from Australia: Pack your case and get out.

