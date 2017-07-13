News Stand: Scots stars bomb alert, abuser walks free 

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Thursday, July 13.

News Stand: 13/07/2017

Scotland Euro stars in terror bomb alert say The Scottish Sun.

Vicious abuser stole our girl's life is The Daily Record's front page headline.

The Press and Journal have also covered the Emily Drouet case 'Vicious abuser has stolen Emily's life' but now walks free.

The National say Thirteen Pointless Tories.

The Scotsman say Unemployment in Scotland at lowest level for 25 years.

And finally SNP warns PM hard Brexit can be blocked by Holyrood in The Herald.

