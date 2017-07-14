  • STV
Grenfell Tower cladding found on schools across Scotland

STV

Same cladding has been found on low-rise schools in 14 Scottish local authorities.

Grenfell Tower: No school buildings above 18 metres have the cladding.
A type of cladding reported to have been used on the Grenfell Tower has been found on a small number of low-rise schools in 14 Scottish local authorities, the Scottish Government said.

Checks are being carried out by local authorities and the fire brigade to ensure the type of aluminium composite material (ACM), which can be used appropriately, has been fitted in accordance with building regulations in all these cases.

No Scottish local authority owned school buildings above 18 metres have ACM cladding.

The findings emerged during the third meeting of a ministerial working group, convened to examine building and fire safety regulatory frameworks, on Thursday.

The group is overseeing a review of building and fire safety regulatory frameworks in Scotland with an initial focus on high rise domestic buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire in London on June 14, in which at least 80 people are believed to have died.

The meeting heard no high rise domestic buildings owned by councils or housing associations in Scotland have used ACM cladding.

A total of 30 of the 32 Scottish local authorities have reported ACM cladding has not been used on any privately owned high-rise domestic buildings.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are completing their investigations and it was acknowledged this will take time due to the numbers involved.

All Scottish health boards have confirmed none of their buildings use the cladding type reported to have been used on Grenfell Tower.

However, additional checks have shown eight sites on the NHS estate - including Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow - have used solid aluminium with A1 non-combustible fire rating material and mineral wool insulation.

But NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been assured by Multiplex, the main contractor for the hospital construction, that the insulation material used in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), Kingspan Kooltherm K15 Insulation Boards, were properly installed to meet building and fire safety regulations.

The meeting was chaired by communities secretary Angela Constance with housing minister Kevin Stewart.

Ms Constance said: "The group met to continue our thorough review of our regulations and take any action needed, both immediate and longer-term, to ensure the highest standards of building and fire safety is in place across Scotland.

"While we continue to be confident that we have stringent building and fire safety regulations we cannot afford to be in any way complacent.

"That is why our work programme is evidence-led and our focus is prioritised.

"Checks continue across Scotland by both local authorities and the fire brigade to assess buildings and reassure people that adequate fire protection measures are in place."

