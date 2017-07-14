News Stand: Fugitive snared and 'blending the truth'

Catch up on all the newspaper front pages from across the country on Friday, July 14.

News Stand: Front page headlines for July 14.

Today's Daily Record have SNARED as Scotland's most wanted fugitive is caught.

The Scottish Sun say a Gecko Killer Duped Court by Blending The Truth.

The National have a Game of Thrones theme with The Great Tory Power Grab.

The Courier cover the story of a Body found in search for missing swimmer after 19-year-old dies at Falls of Bruar.

The Press and Journal say Poisedon heralds new era for Moray.

And finally today's The Herald say Sturgeon told not to 'hijack' Brexit as legal crisis looms.

