  • STV
  • MySTV

PSNI on standby ahead of Linfield-Celtic match in Belfast

STV

A large security operation is expected to be in place across the city for the event.

Windsor Park: Celtic travel to Belfast.
Windsor Park: Celtic travel to Belfast. PA

Police in Northern Ireland are on standby for this evening's highly anticipated Champions League clash between Linfield and Celtic at Windsor Park in Belfast.

A large security operation is expected to be in place across the city for the event.

The qualifier was moved back from July 11/12 to avoid a clash with Orange Order commemorations at the height of the marching season.

Despite the postponement, Celtic have opted not to take up their ticket allocation for the qualifier due to fears of trouble among the club's supporters and Linfield's loyalist fans.

The PSNI insisted on Wednesday that the decision not to accept their allocation of away tickets for the game was taken "solely by the football club and was not made by PSNI".

Celtic later announced they were extremely surprised by the PSNI's statement.

The club said: "This is clearly not our understanding of the situation,".

Celtic added they stood by a statement they made in June which claimed the PSNI had raised security concerns.

The statement also said: "The safety and security of all Celtic supporters travelling and attending matches is of paramount importance to the club."

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Northern Ireland-born Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he was "disappointed" there would be no away fans at the game.

He said:"The football club haven't been able to have assurances for their safety, which is sad for me.

"Coming back to Northern Ireland and a new Northern Ireland and not be able for some way ensure that the supporters' safety is guarded, then that is a problem for me."

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has insisted his club would have welcomed Celtic fans to Windsor Park.

He also said he'd "be amazed" if there were no Celtic fans inside the ground.

Belfast City Council has funded a fan zone for Celtic football fans at a pub complex in west Belfast.

Celtic fans who are unable to attend the match will be able to watch it on big screens at the designated fan zone in the Devenish complex.

Sinn Fein councillor Matt Garrett, who tabled the proposal for the council grant for the fan zone, said the money was supporting the "external part of the fan zone" and "not any of the commercial elements of the Devenish".

Former Lord Mayor of Belfast Brian Kingston said he would have liked to have seen arrangements made where Celtic fans could have attended.

"But that was a decision of the Celtic board, they chose not to make tickets available," he added.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.