Grenfell-type cladding used at 44 schools in Scotland

The council area with the most is Dumfries and Galloway, which has 16 so far.

Grenfell Tower: Dozens died in the blaze (file pic).
The type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower, where at least 80 people died in a fire last month, has been used at 44 schools in Scotland.

Of those, 16 are in Dumfries and Galloway, where inspections are ongoing, six are in East Renfrewshire, six are in West Dunbartonshire, three are in Inverclyde, a further three are in South Ayrshire, two are in Angus, one is in Dundee and one is in Glasgow.

It was initially reported that 31 schools across Glasgow had Grenfell-type cladding, but Glasgow City Council has now said that in 30 of those 31 cases, the amount of aluminium composite material used is minimal and meets safety regulations by covering no more than 0.1% of the building.

A total of 14 councils have schools featuring the material, with one reported in Edinburgh, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and the Shetland Islands respectively.

They are all low-rise buildings, however, and no schools taller than 60ft have the cladding.

Checks have been carried out across Scotland with the help of the fire service to ensure the aluminium composite material (ACM) has been fitted safely.

No domestic high-rises owned by councils or housing associations in Scotland use ACM and 30 of 32 local authorities say the cladding has not been used on private buildings.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "Local authorities are responsible for ensuring the safety of school buildings in their areas - and if there is a need to inform parents and pupils on any aspect of school safety it is for the council to do so.

"Schools across Scotland are currently closed for summer holidays and all checks being carried out are precautionary to ensure building materials have been correctly used."

Experts believe external cladding fitted to Grenfell Tower during a recent renovation may have helped spread the fire that destroyed the building.

At least two other blazes at multi-storeys in Scotland have been linked to problems with cladding in the last three years.

