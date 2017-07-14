Macsween haggis recalled over food poisoning fears

Food Standards Scotland advised consumers not to eat the products over botulism risk.

Recalled: The products have been taken off shelves. © STV

A batch of haggis has been recalled after a lack food safety procedures left consumers at risk of food poisoning.

Macsween of Edinburgh has made the move after it discovered inadequate procedures to control clostridium botulinum.

Food Standards Scotland said the bacteria can cause botulism.

The watchdog stressed there is no suggestion food products may be contaminated, but correct inspection procedures were not followed when the batch was manufactured.

It described the step as "precautionary".

A Food Standards Scotland spokeswoman said: "Our advice to consumers is to not eat the product and return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund."

Contaminated products include Macsween of Edinburgh products which have use by dates up to and including August 18.

This include the traditional, gluten free and vegetarian haggis varieties.

Marks & Spencer products have also been affected - including haggis, black pudding and white pudding.

Donald and Sons haggis and black pudding, which is stocked by Lidl supermarket, has also been recalled.



While all Warren and Sons haggis, which is also sold in Lidl, has been withdrawn.



Full information on all products recalled is available below: