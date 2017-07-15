Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale dating SNP MSP

The 35-year-old announced she is dating Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth.

Love: The pair have been dating for around four months.

The 35-year-old has announced she is dating Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth.

It comes after Dugdale split from her partner of nine years, Louise Riddell, in December, five months after getting engaged.

The Scottish Labour leader became friends with Gilruth, 32, during a cross-party politics trip to the USA last summer.

The couple, who have been dating for around four months, said: "We would like to thank our friends, family and colleagues for their kindness over the past few months and for their love and support.

"We would politely ask that our privacy is respected because while we are both politicians, we are also human beings - in a new relationship, which we cherish."

A close friend of the couple added: "Kez and Jenny are so happy together and make a great couple.

"They share much in common, but like so many couples they differ over their politics - which is something they will always agree to disagree on."

Gilruth is a former teacher who was elected to the Scottish Parliament in May last year.

She is a parliamentary liaison officer to Deputy First Minister John Swinney.