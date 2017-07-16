Labour targets poverty with ban on zero hours contract

They would also increase minimum wage to £10 an hour as part of their plans.

Scottish Labour has highlighted key policies aimed at tackling in-work poverty, as it maintains a campaign footing in the wake of last month's General Election.

The party wants to increase the minimum wage to £10 an hour by 2020 and ban zero hours contracts as part of a five-point plan.

It has also promised to tackle the cost of living by scrapping council tax, boost the number of people eligible for tax credits, and invest more in education.

The number of households in poverty where at least one adult works rose to 420,000 in 2015/16, according to Scottish Government figures.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Alex Rowley said: "Scottish Labour will wage war on working poverty in Scotland. The levels of working poverty in Scotland are at their highest point since devolution.

"The Scottish Parliament was supposed to protect working people from Tory cuts - but instead under the SNP it has become a conveyor belt for Tory austerity.

"It's simply disgraceful that a job isn't enough to keep some people above the breadline. That's why a UK Labour government would deliver a real living wage of £10 an hour by 2020 - and ban exploitative zero hour contracts."

Minister for Employability and Training, Jamie Hepburn, said Labour should back the Scottish Government's calls for employment legislation to be devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

He added: "Labour's calls for the Scottish Government to do more to tackle in-work poverty would have a bit more credibility were it not for the fact that they teamed up with the Tories to oppose the devolution of employment law, responsibility for the minimum wage, work-related benefits and tax credits.

"Thanks to Labour's actions, we are unable to legislate on zero hours contracts - but as a government we do not directly employ people on such terms, and condemn the use of exploitative zero hours contracts.

"With the powers that we have, we are working hard to tackle in-work poverty and support people on low incomes. For example, we have prioritised the extension of the real living wage and this has helped contribute to Scotland having the highest proportion of employees paid at least the Living Wage of all four UK countries."