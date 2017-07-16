  • STV
  • MySTV

GP surgeries at risk of closure over funding issues

STV

GPs raised the concerns over 'confusion' surrounding a funding pledge.

Pressure: GPs want clarification over extra funding.
Pressure: GPs want clarification over extra funding. © STV

GPs have raised concerns with the Scottish Parliament over "confusion" surrounding a £500 million Scottish Government cash promise.

Doctors believed their campaign for 11% of the health budget to be spent on GPs had worked when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced extra funding at the SNP's autumn conference.

She said: "'By the end of this parliament, we will increase spending on primary care services to 11% of the frontline NHS budget.

"That's what doctors have said is needed. And it is what we will deliver. And let me be clear what that means. By 2021, an extra half billion pounds will be invested in our GP practices and health centres."

However, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland highlighted in a submission to the Scottish Parliament Health Committee that a letter sent to surgeries mentioned "an extra #250 million per year by 2021" in "direct support of general practice".

Health Secretary Shona Robison later said in response to a parliamentary question that the £250 million per year would increase the "overall investment in primary care" by £500 million while the party's Westminster health spokeswoman said in an interview GPs would get 11% of health spending.

RCGP Scotland highlighted the current primary care budget is about 23% of NHS Scotland funding and claims this means "it is clear that the First Minister must have meant for the full £500 million additional funds to be delivered to general practice services, assuming she cannot have intended a cut to primary care of 12% of NHS Scotland spending".

The GP body warned if the "underfunding and confusion that we are currently experiencing is to continue", further GP surgeries would close.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Miles Briggs said: "This has turned into a funding con by the SNP.

"Nicola Sturgeon happily stood with GPs and backed their campaign for an extra £500 million to be directly invested in general practice.

"Now, this has been cut in half and the SNP is offering some waffle about the money being spent more generally."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "As the First Minister announced last year, a further £500 million will be invested in primary care by the end of this parliament. This spending increase in primary care, to 11% of the frontline NHS budget, will support the development of a multi-disciplinary approach, with increased staffing as well as investment in GP services and health centre.

"Health Secretary Shona Robison recently set out that £250 million of this new investment will be in direct support of general practice, helping to transform the way services are delivered in the community - an approach that was agreed with the British Medical Association."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.