Children's commissioner believes smacking violates rights

Bruce Adamson said that Scotland is at odds with the rest of Europe over discipline.

Smacking: Is physical punishment still okay?
Smacking: Is physical punishment still okay? PA / Cropped

Scotland's position on smacking children is "untenable in international human rights terms", the country's new children's commissioner has said.

Bruce Adamson said legally allowing parents to smack their children puts Scotland at odds with the law in the majority of Europe.

Current legislation in Scotland enables parents to use a defence of justifiable assault for hitting their children.

Mr Adamson told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "There are some things where Scotland is doing very, very well and there are some things that are absolutely shocking, where Scotland is coming last in the world.

"We really are coming last in this now.

"Almost every country in wider Europe is committed to this change and we still in Scotland say that it's okay for a parent or carer to assault a child for the purpose of physical punishment, and that that can be justified, which is just untenable in international human rights terms.

"And I really think it really goes against the basic values that we hold in Scotland in terms of human dignity and respect for children.

"So it is a very strange position we are in, where the government isn't supporting the change in the law at this stage, despite consistent international condemnation."

He also criticised the current age of criminal responsibility in Scotland which is the lowest in Europe at eight, saying current Scottish Government plans to raise it to 12 do not go far enough.

He said: "At eight, the idea that a child who is involved in behaviour that maybe harms someone else in quite a major way the idea that there is a criminal response to that, they should be held criminally responsible rather than their behaviour being addressed in a welfare-type model is idea is very very strange."

He highlighted the United Nations setting out 12 as the minimum starting point a decade ago and said in Scotland the discussion should be on where between 12 and 18 the age is set.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "The Scottish government does not support physical punishment of children.

"We have no plans to introduce legislation in the area, but we will consider carefully the member's bill that we understand John Finnie intends to introduce.

"We continue to support positive parenting and we recognise that physical punishment can set children the wrong example and is not an effective way to teach children discipline."

