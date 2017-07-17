Sturgeon to announce funding for £350m harbour expansion

The Bay of Nigg site will significantly expand capacity at Aberdeen harbour.

Nigg: How the expanded port could look. Aberdeen Harbour

The First Minister will visit Aberdeen harbour on Monday to announce funding for the port's £350m expansion.

Plans have been approved for the Bay of Nigg site, which harbour bosses say will significantly expand industrial capacity.

The expansion, which will include facilities for cruise ships and North Sea decommissioning, has been in the planning stages for more than six years.

Nicola Sturgeon will visit the site to announce funding for the scheme, which is due to be completed in 2020.

It is hoped the new site will contribute £1bn to the economy every year by 2035.

Colin Parker, chief executive of the Aberdeen Harbour Board, has said the new facilities would be a "step change" for marine industries.

Speaking when the project was announced in December, he said: "We are delighted that after six years of detailed planning and extensive consultation with our many stakeholders and the regulatory authorities we are now in a position to approve commencement of construction.

"Following a detailed engagement process, Aberdeen Harbour Board, in partnership with Dragados UK, a main contractor, will develop facilities over the next three years that will represent a step change in the marine support capabilities in Scotland.

"These will transform the port's ability to accommodate the trend for larger vessels we are witnessing across a whole range of industries."

He added: "The expansion will afford existing customers the opportunity to diversify and expand their interests, whilst attracting new customers and markets to the port, including up-scaled decommissioning activity, a more significant share of the available cruise vessel fleet and larger more cost-effective commercial vessels."