News Stand: First woman Doctor, Dundee's 'Tartan Taliban'

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, July 17.

#scotpapers: Jodie Whittaker will be the 13th Doctor.

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Monday, July 17.

The Daily Record leads on the story of two parents who were able to have a baby through a surrogate after a £32,000 lottery win.

While The Scottish Sun covers the announcement of Jodie Whittaker as Peter Capaldi's successor in Doctor Who.

The Press and Journal leads on the parents of Emily Drouet, who killed herself, calling on her abusive boyfriend Angus Milligan to be thrown out of Aberdeen University.

The Courier reports on a global investigation which has found a man from Tayside taught Afghan insurgents how to build improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

While The Scotsman covers comments by Scotland's new children's commissioner on the country's laws on smacking children.

And finally, The National leads on comments by Scotland's Brexit minister Mike Russell that the UK Government could use Tudor-era laws to bypass Holyrood as part of the Great Repeal Bill.

