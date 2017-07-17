Primark recalls flip flops over cancer causing chemicals

The shoes were found to have unsafe levels of a restricted substance in them.

Recalled: The products were discovered to have high chemical levels. Primark

Primark have recalled a range of flip-flops over fears they may cause cancer.

The budget brand had the three designs on sale from January 4 until June 2.

The footwear was found to contain a high concentration of a restricted chemical.

There are currently 20 Primark stores in Scotland.

In a statement, the store said: "It has come to our attention that the footwear product does not meet the Primark usual high standards for chemical compliance.

"We have found levels of a restricted substance in the product in excess of the 1.0 mg/kg requirement.

"With the safety of our customers and respect for the environment at the forefront of our minds we have taken the decision to recall this product."

Customers are asked to return the product to their nearest store to receive a refund. They will not need to provide proof of purchase when returning the items.

Affected flip-flops are in the Cedar Wood State range and have the serial numbers: Khaki - 02387/07, 08, 09; Black - 02387/01, 02, 03; Blue - 02387/04, 05, 06.

A Primark spokesman added: "We take the safety of our customers, and the quality of our products, very seriously, which is why we have chosen to recall three men's flip-flops from our Cedar Wood State range.

"All new orders with this factory have been suspended while we carry out a thorough investigation. A full refund is being offered to all customers."

