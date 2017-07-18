  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish economy will be 'negatively impacted by Brexit'

STV

The housing market will also be affected from leaving the European Union.

Brexit: Scotland's economic growth has slowed.
Brexit: Scotland's economic growth has slowed. PA

Brexit uncertainty is having a negative impact on economic growth and the housing market, according to a new report.

The latest projections from PwC put Scottish growth at 1.2% this year and 1.1% in 2018, behind UK GDP growth of 1.5% and 1.4% respectively.

The economic outlook report attributes this to "slower consumer spending growth and the drag on business investment from ongoing political and economic uncertainty relating to the outcome of the Brexit negotiations".

Lindsay Gardiner, regional chair for PwC in Scotland, said: "While some may see concern at the fact Scotland and Northern Ireland are at the bottom in terms of GDP improvement, there is actually very little separating most of the UK. This year the best growth we expect any region - except for London - will see is 1.5% and it is 1.4% next year.

"Where concerns should perhaps be focused is around wage growth as many are offsetting limited growth through increased borrowing - which may have a longer term impact via interest rate rises or employment downturn.

"It's too early to speculate on how the Brexit talks are going to impact growth, however current exchange rates have some offsetting benefits for net exports."

The same report found four Scottish areas have experienced the greatest decline in house prices when compared to UK counterparts.

Inverclyde has seen a 19% drop in prices since 2007, East and North Ayrshire a 17% decline and West Dunbartonshire a fall of 13%.

Shetland is the only area of Scotland to have seen a considerable rise in property prices, with an increase of 59% placing it higher than some London areas.

PwC projects a slowdown in growth between now and 2020, with the average Scottish home to cost £160,000, up from £139,000 in 2016.

"Housing transactions, which tend to be more volatile than prices, are where the uncertainty caused by Brexit has manifested itself most strongly," PwC said.

"Year-on-year the number of transactions have been down for twelve consecutive months."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.