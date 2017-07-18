News Stand: Piper thrown off flight, sponsor a child

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across the country on Tuesday, July 18.

#Scotpapers: Theresa May urged to sack 'donkey' ministers.

Here are the front pages from across on Scotland on Tuesday.

The Daily Record covers the story of a Scottish pensioner and world champion bagpiper thrown off a Ryanair flight in Belgium for trying to check her bagpipes in as hand luggage.

The National leads on a new campaign to help deprived children as they get ready to head back to school next month.

The Herald reports on fresh calls to stop Brexit by figures in Scottish academia and politics.

While the Scottish edition of The Times leads on comments urging the Prime Minister to sack her "testorone-fuelled donkey ministers" over feuding and leaking.

The Courier reports on young girls rescued by the coastguard at a beach in Montrose.

And The Press and Journal covers the story of a young father who suffered brain damage in a road crash which led to his family having to put him into a pensioner care home for round-the-clock care.

